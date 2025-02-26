Shalini Passi and Vijay Varma promote boAt’s new tracking device

New Delhi: boAt is here to solve one of life’s most frustrating problems—losing things that matter most! In its latest campaign, boAt takes a fun and exaggerated approach to highlight the primary use case of its smart tracking tag: finding your most cherished possessions with ease.

The campaign centres around video assets featuring two well-known collectors—Shalini Passi, an avid collector of luxury bags, and Vijay Varma, a passionate shoe enthusiast.

Through the humorous and exaggerated portrayal of their obsession with finding the perfect bag and pair of sneakers, the video brings attention to a common challenge faced by collectors and everyday consumers alike: the frustration of not being able to locate the right item at the right time.

The video showcases Shalini and Vijay navigating their chaotic collections, ultimately finding relief with boAt's ‘Tag’, which can be easily activated to ring and pinpoint the exact item they are looking for. Whether it’s a favourite handbag or a rare pair of shoes, the tag promises to bring convenience and efficiency to the process, saving precious time and effort.

In a world where time and possessions are valuable, the campaign emphasises the importance of having a solution that helps people quickly find what matters most to them. As the video concludes, viewers are reminded of the powerful message: “Tag it, Secure it,”

As a boAt spokesperson puts it, “We all have that one thing we treasure—be it sneakers, bags, or even our favourite pair of headphones. With our tracking tag, we’re making sure you never have to panic over misplacing them. It’s all about keeping your valuables safe and sound, effortlessly.”

Watch the Vijay Varma campaign video here:

Watch the Shalini Passi campaign video here: