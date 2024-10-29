Shalimar Paints collaborates with popular Bollywood films to showcase its products

New Delhi: Shalimar Paints has launched co-branded promotional videos that aims to celebrate the joy of home upgrades. This collaboration highlights products, Hero Emulsion, ZERO Damp Advance and Xtra Tough showcased in films like Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, Singham Again, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

The co-branded promotional videos seek to convey a message of style and resilience, showcasing how these products can revamp and enhance homes and inspire audiences to do so.

Kuldip Raina, Director of Sales and Marketing at Shalimar Paints, said, “Our partnership with these blockbuster films reflects our commitment to delivering superior standards and innovation that enhance living spaces. Our Hero 5-in-1 Emulsion provides a rich palette of colours with excellent coverage, whereas ZERO Damp Advance keeps walls pristine and vibrant over time, and Xtra Tough delivers a robust finish that withstands everyday wear and diverse weather conditions. This festive season, through these exciting partnerships, we invite you to discover our innovative range that promises to transform your spaces into havens of joy and warmth, capturing the true essence of home.”

The campaign films: