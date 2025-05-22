Shahid Kapoor joins Taapsee Pannu in Vogue Eyewear’s latest campaign

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has been announced as the new brand ambassador for Vogue Eyewear, joining actor Taapsee Pannu in the brand’s latest campaign. The film associated with the campaign presents both actors in a contemporary, gallery-style setting and centres on themes of self-expression and individuality.

The narrative unfolds around the concept of the ‘No Rules Club’, an idea that suggests style and personality should not be confined by convention. The campaign explores this through moments of light conversation and reflection between the two ambassadors, placing emphasis on embracing one’s own identity.

In a statement, Kapoor said, “Style to me has always been about self-expression without boundaries. I’m excited to join Vogue Eyewear and to be part of its campaign that encourages people to be themselves, unapologetically and without rules.”

Pannu, who has represented the brand previously, added, “Working with Vogue Eyewear has always been about embracing who I am — unfiltered and free”. Speaking about the latest collaboration, she continued, “Together we hope to inspire more people to own their style, their way.”

The eyewear featured in the campaign ranges from bold designs to more understated options, with an emphasis on expressing personality through accessories. The setting and direction of the film highlight the idea that style, like art, thrives in an environment free from rigid standards.

The campaign continues the brand’s focus on presenting eyewear as an extension of personal identity, rather than solely fashion items.

Watch the campaign film: