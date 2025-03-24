Shahid Kapoor applies Poker strategies to outsmart opponents in new PokerBaazi IPL ad

New Delhi: Poker platform PokerBaazi has revived its brand campaign, ‘Tu Poker Khelta Hai Kya?’, featuring actor and brand ambassador Shahid Kapoor.

Positioning Poker as a mind sport that reflects real-life skills, the campaign leverages the excitement of the cricket season with the message: “Jo life mein khelta hai, wo Poker bhi khel sakta hai.”

The four-ad film series takes a satirical and humorous approach to showcase Shahid Kapoor in everyday scenarios where he instinctively applies Poker strategies, outsmarting opponents, making quick calculations, reading people, and keeping a calm demeanour under pressure. Each ad highlights how Poker isn’t just about cards; it’s about the decisions we make, the risks we take, and the strategies we employ in everyday life.

PokerBaazi is also co-powered by partner for IPL on JioHotstar.

Navkiran Singh, Founder & CEO of Baazi Games, said, "At PokerBaazi, we have always championed Poker as a game of skill, one that sharpens strategy, intuition, and decision-making. This campaign reinforces how Poker mirrors real-life situations, making it instantly relatable to millions of Indians. By leveraging cricket’s massive reach, we aim to drive greater awareness of this narrative with our campaign.”

The campaign films have been directed by Suraj Wanvari (Happy Monk) and written by Vishal Dayama (Braindad).

The ads will run on JioHotstar throughout the T20 league.

The film: