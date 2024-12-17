Shah Rukh Khan unveils A23’s brand refresh with two new ad films

New Delhi: Head Digital Works (A23), the online skill-gaming company, has announced its brand refresh with the ‘Yahan Dimaag Jeetega’ campaign featuring brand ambassador Shah Rukh Khan.

This campaign fuels India’s desire to outsmart to win, capturing the rush, excitement and sense of accomplishment that comes from using skills to triumph.

The new campaign showcases two films featuring Shah Rukh Khan that resonate with a diverse group of players who appreciate the challenge and reward of strategic gameplay. A23’s product enhancements, including big-ticket challenges, leaderboards and tournaments run around the clock.

Both films reflect A23's message of celebrating wit and strategy to win while gaming online.

Shah Rukh Khan said, "In India, we play to win. This is the essence of A23’s new ad as well where users be it in gaming or real life use their minds to succeed. I believe this messaging is an organic fit for A23 and will be relatable for all gaming enthusiasts. I have witnessed the platform evolve into a customer-centric gaming app over the years which truly values its users and celebrates their every win. "

Gunnidhi Singh Sareen, VP- Marketing, Head Digital Works, said, “With ‘Yahaan Dimaag Jeetega’ campaign we want to transform A23 as the ultimate destination for players who value strategic thinking and skills to win. With Shah Rukh Khan, we want to bring home the feeling, the rush and the excitement that comes with winning solely using one’s skills. We hope that these new brand films hit the right chord within our audience given that these are instances picked from our daily lives.”

The films: