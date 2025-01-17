Shah Rukh Khan highlights features of realme 14 Pro Series in new ad

New Delhi: realme revealed its new launch campaign featuring Superstar Shah Rukh Khan to promote the upcoming realme 14 Pro Series in India.

The campaign encapsulates a cinematic experience showcasing the smartphone's dual attributes—power and clarity. The campaign aims to highlight the features of the realme 14 Pro Series, focusing on its performance and camera capabilities.

Emphasising the harmony between power and clarity, the campaign illustrates how these two elements are not contradictory but perfectly complementary. It accentuates the smartphone’s capability to deliver performance and visual clarity.

The campaign concludes with Shah Rukh Khan emphasising the brand's message: “So clear, so powerful.”

By bringing Shah Rukh Khan on board as the face of the campaign, realme aims to resonate with millions of fans and tech enthusiasts nationwide.