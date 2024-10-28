Shah Rukh Khan highlights ease of taking loans from Muthoot FinCorp in new ads

New Delhi: Muthoot FinCorp has launched its festive campaign for business loans and two-wheeler loans.

These campaigns encourage individuals to fulfil their dreams with just a missed call.

Both these campaigns leverage the group’s brand ambassador Shah Rukh Khan.

In the first ad, Khan reveals a ‘Superstar Secret’ to making a customer’s dream of owning a Two-Wheeler come true by showcasing simple and accessible loan options.

The second ad offers a ‘Blockbuster Tip’ for business success, positioning MFL’s Business Loans as the key to empowering entrepreneurs to take the next big step towards their goals.

Shaji Varghese, CEO of MFL, said, "With the launch of our latest festive campaigns for Two-Wheeler and Business Loans, we are reinforcing our commitment to empowering and improving the lives of the common man."

He further said, "Whether it is for purchasing a two-wheeler or expanding a business, MFL offers customers choice, convenience, and credibility to get a loan through our Muthoot FinCorp ONE app, as well as through MFL’s approximate 3,700 branches, pan-India. Also, having Shah Rukh Khan as our brand ambassador further strengthens our trust and relatability, allowing us to connect with a broader audience and emphasize the ease of accessing our loan services through just a missed call."

The campaigns highlight the simple process of obtaining business and two-wheeler loans by making a call to MFL at 80869 80869.

The campaigns will run in three languages across digital platforms.

