Shah Rukh Khan brings a sweet twist to tiffin time in Sunfeast Dark Fantasy ad

New Delhi: Sunfeast Dark Fantasy has released a new advertisement as part of its ongoing ‘Har Dil Ki Sweet Ending’ campaign, with the latest instalment featuring actor Shah Rukh Khan. The film centres on the insight that while home-cooked and restaurant meals often end with dessert, tiffin boxes rarely include a sweet treat.

Conceptualised by FCB Ulka, the ad presents a slice-of-life portrayal of parenting. It features Khan in the role of a father conspiring with his son to sneak a Dark Fantasy cookie into their lunchbox, only to discover that the mother has already done so. The storyline is intended to reflect everyday family interactions and highlight shared moments of indulgence.

Speaking about the ad, Ali Harris Shere, Chief Operating Officer, Biscuits and Cakes Cluster, Foods Division, ITC, said, "At Sunfeast Dark Fantasy, we’re always looking for meaningful ways to bring indulgence into everyday moments. With this campaign, we wanted to highlight a relatable truth, tiffin often miss out on a sweet ending. Our film brings this to life in a charming and playful way, and we’re delighted to have Shah Rukh Khan embody this story that’s both endearing and delicious."

Khan added, "There’s something timeless about the joy of a sweet surprise in your tiffin. This film was such a delight to shoot, it’s fun, it’s warm, and it brings alive those small but special family moments we all cherish. And of course, working with Dark Fantasy means indulging in the treat myself!"

Suchitra Gahlot, National Creative Director at FCB Ulka, commented, "Our creative approach was to turn a simple mealtime habit into an emotional, relatable story. The father-son duo, the mischievous plan, and the intuitive mom come together to celebrate modern family dynamics and indulgence, exactly what Dark Fantasy stands for."

Watch the campaign films: