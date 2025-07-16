Shah Rukh Khan adds the ‘Wow’ to Sunfeast’s Wowzers

New Delhi: Actor Shah Rukh Khan has been named the brand endorser for ITC’s snack brand Sunfeast Wowzers.

The television commercial, conceptualised by Ogilvy, features the tagline “Iske Har Bite Mein Hai Wow!” and will be promoted across various digital media platforms. The ad showcases Khan bringing what the company describes as a sense of indulgence through his on-screen presence.

Sunfeast Wowzers, positioned in the cracker segment, has introduced a campaign featuring Khan to drive greater brand visibility and audience engagement. The snack is described as having a 14-layer crispy texture with strong cheese flavours, developed to offer what the brand calls a “multi-sensorial experience”.

Ali Harris Shere, Chief Operating Officer, Biscuits and Cakes Cluster, Foods Division, ITC, said, “Sunfeast Wowzers is more than just a cracker; it’s an experience that blends cheesy indulgence with crunch. Who better than Shah Rukh Khan to represent this ‘Wow’ factor? Sunfeast Wowzers offers a multi-textural delight which perfectly aligns with his charismatic personality, making the partnership even more special.”

Speaking about his association with the brand, Shah Rukh Khan said, “I've always believed that all magical moments have a ‘Wow’ in them. Sunfeast Wowzers is all about that ‘Wow’ factor, which comes from the fusion of melty cheesy delight and crisp, flaky layers. It’s the perfect snack to add a touch of delight to any moment. I’m thrilled to be part of this journey with Sunfeast Wowzers, and I hope everyone enjoys this indulgent experience just as much as I do.”

The product is currently available in two variants, Cheese Crème Enrobed Cracker and Lemon Crème Enrobed Cracker, and is sold via general trade, modern trade, and quick-commerce platforms.

