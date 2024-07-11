Shaadi.com captures GenZ’s search for ‘green flags’

Delhi: Shaadi.com, has launched its latest ad campaign “Red Flags Se Savdhaan,” highlighting the pain points of looking for potential “green flag” partners in a world full of commitment phobic junta on dating apps.

The 35-second tongue-in-cheek TVC that also doubles as a digital ad film features Super Shark and founder of Shaadi.com, Anupam Mittal. The film is being played across leading television channels and digital platforms.

The campaign is built on the insight that dating apps are designed to keep you single and it positions Shaadi.com as the “green-flag” matchmaking platform.

Through this, Shaadi.com intends to reach out to Gen Z and millennials seeking their “green flag” amidst the modern dating scene filled with ghosting, situationships, and commitment phobia.

The ad film showcases a couple on a date in a restaurant, where the woman starts to remind her partner how they’d met on a dating app two years ago. Understanding that this is the beginning of a conversation about making things “official” between them, the man hands a gun to a nearby waiter and starts warming up. As she mentions meeting the parents, he signals to the waiter that he is ready. When the waiter fires a shot in the air, the man dashes towards the restaurant exit while the woman turns around, looking embarrassed. Anupam Mittal, who is seated at the next table, turns to the woman and advises that she, too, should run away from people who are afraid to commit, and that Shaadi.com is the place to find her “green flag.”

Adhish Zaveri, VP Marketing, Shaadi.com, said, “As someone deeply invested in understanding modern day relationships, a large chunk of the youth appear to be unhappy and fatigued with dating apps. The pursuit of authenticity and meaningful connections seem to be lost. Unrealistic expectations from their partner and fear of commitment are keeping most people single and unhappy. Shaadi.com is designed for people who are seeking commitment and thus, a wonderful place to find meaningful and stable relationships.”

The campaign is conceptualised and executed by Moonshot, a Mumbai-based creative agency.