Shaadi.com and Ronit Roy address benefits of its personalised matchmaking service

New Delhi: Shaadi.com has launched a campaign to promote its personalised and exclusive matchmaking services, VIP Shaadi.com. The ad campaign, involving a TVC and a digital ad that features actor Ronit Roy, focuses on the benefits of using the elite matchmaking service.

Adhish Zaveri, VP Marketing, Shaadi.com said, “Our matchmaking service, VIP Shaadi.com, for the crème de la crème, provides exclusivity with the options for serious prospects along with compatibility via a thorough vetting process to verify genuine profiles. The human aspect in assistance while finding the perfect match results in increased chances of success. This venture is not only a matchmaking service but a surety of a successful companionship and further solidifies Shaadi.com’s position as India’s no.1 matchmaking platform.”

In one of the promotional videos, Roy approaches his daughter hand-in-glove with a consultant, acting sceptical about handing the matchmaking task to an agent. However the daughter, after looking at the profiles and conviction of the consultant, asks him to leave it to experts, highlighting the trust factor. In another advertisement, Roy lists the advantages of subscribing to VIP Shaadi.com.

Roy said, “The vision of VIP Shaadi.com complements very well with the needs of the new generation, which is very careful while treading through the marital aspect of their lives. The privacy features and premium consulting are a great way to establish trust. I’m pleased to associate with a pioneering brand like Shaadi.com which is India’s most trusted matchmaking platform.”