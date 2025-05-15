Sensodyne spreads tooth sensitivity awareness in new campaign

New Delhi: Sensodyne, an oral care brand from Haleon (formerly GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare), has unveiled its latest campaign aimed at deepening consumer awareness of tooth sensitivity and promoting timely management of the condition.

The campaign features a lineup of 18 films in nine regional languages.

The films feature real-life consumer stories, capturing everyday challenges of living with tooth sensitivity and encouraging viewers to acknowledge the issue and seek appropriate care without delay.

The films underscore a few insights that are brought to life through visualisations; tooth sensitivity is a progressive condition that worsens over time if left unaddressed, and one of the causes is enamel erosion, which exposes the dentine and triggers the nerves causing a sharp, painful sensation.

Kishlay Seth, Category Lead - Oral Healthcare, Haleon, said, “Tooth sensitivity is often dismissed as a minor issue, but when left unaddressed, it can lead to the progression of the condition. Sensodyne has been raising awareness about this progressive condition, and our next step is to explain one of the causes of sensitivity - enamel erosion. By doing so, we aim to encourage consumers to take action rather than ignore it. With our science-backed formulations and localised approach, we strive to empower consumers across India to start addressing tooth sensitivity.”

The campaign spans television, digital, print and social media platforms.

Watch the campaign films: