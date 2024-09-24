Sensodyne celebrates #DoctorsOfJoy this World Dentist's Day

Delhi: Sensodyne, an oral care brand from Haleon (formerly GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare), has announced the launch of #DoctorsOfJoy campaign in celebration of World Dentist Day, observed annually on October 3rd.

#DoctorsOfJoy aims to highlight how dentists empower individuals to fully enjoy life's moments by addressing oral health issues.

Through a series of four digital films, the campaign showcases the transformative impact dentists have on people's lives, turning challenges into 'moments of joy.'

These stories feature scenarios, such as a young woman radiating confidence after her braces are removed, a grandfather enjoying cookies baked by his granddaughter-thanks to his dentures, a mother savoring joy of an unplanned ice cream party with her family.

Kishlay Seth, Category Lead - Oral Healthcare at Haleon, shared his enthusiasm for the campaign, stating, “On this World Dentist Day, Sensodyne celebrates dentists for their dedication and expertise in caring for our oral health. We recognize the important role they play in shaping the future of dental care and enhancing our quality of life. At Sensodyne, we acknowledge the difference they make in everyday moments—from sharing meals with loved ones to enjoying a simple cup of coffee, worry-free. Today and every day, we thank them for their unwavering commitment and passion to improve oral health.”