SEBI and NSE features Gopal Dutt to warn investors about scams

New Delhi: India’s market regulator takes a fresh approach to financial literacy, using humour and familiar faces to make fraud prevention relatable.

The joint SEBI-NSE initiative, SEBI vs Scam, features actor-comedian Gopal Dutt, signalling a departure from conventional regulatory PSAs.

The narrative includes a surprise element that spans India’s diverse linguistic and demographic spectrum. Wrapping fraud prevention in witty, rhythmic dialogue makes the message accessible without oversimplifying it. “It’s catchy, it rhymes, and perhaps most importantly for a safety message, it’s memorable to everyday investors in India,” the campaign notes.

Gopal Dutt’s casting adds authenticity to the message, bringing a relatable middle-class presence to the film.

The timing is significant. India’s investor base has grown rapidly, and scams, including fake trading apps, dabba trading operations, deepfake-enabled frauds, and misleading ‘get-rich-quick’ schemes, have become more widespread on WhatsApp and social media.

SEBI and NSE appear intent on engaging investors where they already spend time: on their phones. The campaign signals the regulators’ concern over the erosion of investor trust, highlighting how scams not only harm individuals but also threaten the credibility of the financial ecosystem.

With only Gopal Dutt’s film live so far, the campaign is already generating discussion in investor circles. Observers suggest that if subsequent work maintains this creative approach, and if the mixed-reality elements perform as expected, it could redefine how regulatory bodies communicate with the public.

Watch the campaign films: