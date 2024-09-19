Sebamed celebrates second-time moms

Delhi: Sebamed, a German skincare and baby care brand, is marketed in India by USV.

The brand has launched a new campaign in an ode to the second-time moms. The campaign underscores the significance of experience of motherhood in choosing only the expert in baby care. A digital film developed by Sebamed and their agency The Womb aims to portray the confidence and composure of second-time mothers.

These experienced mothers have navigated the challenges of first-time motherhood, and now provide comfort and wisdom to new moms, reminding them that not every challenge is as difficult as it seems and to embrace their journey fully.

Commenting on this, Karan Goel, VP Marketing- Sebamed, USV said, “Every first time mother goes through the anxiety of the unknown that comes with raising a child. While there are enough people around them to give well-meaning advice, who these mothers really trust are the experts like doctors and 2nd time moms who’ve lived through these experiences themselves. ‘Experience is the biggest teacher’ is a gospel truth and when it comes to motherhood, nothing could be truer. Through this film Sebamed celebrates 2nd time moms and their experiences that makes them the real experts of motherhood”.

Dhaval Jadwani, COO, The Womb, said, “Baby care advertising in India has often been wallpaper work, with all ads and brands looking the same, talking the same. It’s often the intimate moment between a mother and baby, close-up of baby skin, lulling music and awe worthy jelly butt of babies that is far from the anxiety and chaos that a 1st time mother feels. Sebamed on the other hand has always held an uncomfortable but honest view to its communication across categories. We decided to take a light-hearted approach to show this innate judgment and expertise of a mother who’s already been through the exhaustive drills of motherhood”

Suyash Khabya, CCO, The Womb, said, "Don't we all know mothers who are anxious and stressed with the first child but are cool as cucumbers when raising the second. They act like Pros. They can be advisors on how to raise a child. So we found them to be the perfect brand endorsers when the other brands are focusing on celebs, influencers, doctors or dermatologists. In a heartfelt film, we narrated their story and managed to weave in nuggets which every mother will identify with. We kept the tone playful, warm and for us more than selling Sebamed, it was an ode to the 2nd time mom's. A simple yet unignorable way of connecting with mom's."

Philip Kuncheria- SVP- Sebamed, USV, said, “A first time mom goes through multiple anxious moments while an experienced mom knows that many of the stressful moments can be handled by gentle expert care! In this film, we celebrate the quiet confidence & experience of the moms who choose Baby Sebamed, with our skin solutions that support baby skin’s natural barrier with pH5.5.”