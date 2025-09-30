Schneider Electric rolls out festive edition of ‘Bring Home the Smart’ campaign

New Delhi: Schneider Electric has launched a festive refresh of its ‘Bring Home the Smart’ campaign, pitching smart upgrades that range from simple plug-ins to full home automation.

The brand is anchoring the push around two product lines, Wiser Smart Home Automation and Miluz ZeTa switches, with three short films and nationwide on-ground and digital amplification.

The campaign leans into India’s festive purchase cycle of renovations and appliance upgrades.

Schneider is spotlighting Miluz ZeTa features such as an AQI indicator, a voltage surge protector, and USB A+C chargers, alongside Wiser’s connected, energy-efficient automation suite.

“Festivals in India are about new beginnings… every upgrade in the home can be meaningful when made smarter,” said Rajat Abbi, Vice-President, Marketing, Schneider Electric India. “From stylish switch designs… to automation solutions that add ease and efficiency, we are here to make homes more comfortable, connected and ready for the future.”

The brand said the original ‘Bring Home the Smart’ platform has been given a festive twist via three films showing everyday use-cases.

Media will span major cities across multiple touchpoints, with Schneider also strengthening e-commerce to streamline festive purchases.

“Integrated smart technologies can transform living spaces into efficient, convenient and secure environments,” said Sumati Sahgal, Vice-President, Retail, Schneider Electric India. “This campaign aims to make smart living accessible and meaningful for every Indian household during this festive season and beyond.”

Watch the films below

Miluz ZeTa Switches:

Wiser Home Automation:

USB A+C Socket by Miluz ZeTa: