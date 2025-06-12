Schneider Electric launches ‘Bring Home the Smart’ to focus on evolving home needs

New Delhi: Schneider Electric has announced a new focus on India’s home electricals market, introducing a range of products aimed at homeowners, retailers, electricians, builders and architects. The company has also launched an integrated campaign, “Bring Home the Smart,” to connect with this growing consumer base.

The new campaign aims to connect emotionally with homeowners and professionals in the homebuilding space. Set against the backdrop of a broader cultural shift where homes are viewed as places of comfort and care, the campaign positions smart living as a blend of ease, intelligence and reliability.

"With our new ‘Bring Home the Smart Campaign’, we’re redefining smart living by shifting the narrative from complexity to intuitive comfort — where intelligent technology seamlessly integrates into everyday life, empowering consumers to focus on what truly matters. Through this integrated marketing campaign, our aim is to creatively communicate the differentiated value proposition of our innovative offers to our customers," said Rajat Abbi, Vice President, Marketing, Greater India, Schneider Electric.

According to the company, the residential sector is a key focus area, with an emphasis on innovation, localisation, and category presence. Citing industry estimates, Schneider Electric notes that India’s residential market is projected to grow at a compound annual rate of over 10%, driven by rising incomes and increasing demand for smart living. In response, the company is expanding its consumer product range and brand footprint.

Among the latest products are the Miluz Zeta switches, which include an air quality indicator to monitor indoor air in real time; motion-sensing LED foot lamps for safer movement at night; and the wiser smart home automation system.



