Scan for stories? Britannia Milk Bikis trains dads to be ultimate storytellers

Delhi: As part of their ongoing platform of equal parenting, Britannia Milk Bikis has launched a campaign speaking to the dads of Tamil Nadu. Conceptualised by Talented, ‘Adengappa Kadhaigal’ (loosely translated to wow! stories) is a Gen AI powered storytelling resource that aims to equip dads to be better storytellers for their kids.

Stemming from the thought of ‘everything around you can tell a story’, this platform uses objects commonly found in households to aid storytime. The brand added that by scanning any Britannia Milk Bikis pack, stories can be generated, both in English and Tamil. Each story comes with prompts on how to use that object as a prop to narrate stories to kids.

To highlight the importance of collaborative parenting, Britannia Milk Bikis launched the #GrowthNeedsBoth campaign last year with Prithi Ashwin and her husband R. Ashwin, alongside their two daughters. The campaign emphasises that the combined efforts of both parents as equal partners is important in ensuring the holistic growth and nourishment of the child.

Touching upon the cultural nuances of the initiative, Amit Doshi, CMO, Britannia Industries, said, “Britannia Milk Bikis has a deep rooted relationship with the state of Tamil Nadu spanning decades. This campaign is a testament to our commitment to further the equal parenting discourse and play a part in enabling parents, aided by new age technology. We’ve trained the AI model to recognize thousands of objects found in households to make stories more accessible.”

Samyu Murali, Creative, and Balaji Padmanabhan, Brand Strategy, Talented, add “In a state where films are worshipped, they sometimes perpetuate a stereotypical image of moms - where dads are seen as the ‘fun’ parent and moms are relegated to the role of the disciplinarian. Advertising is trying to raise our children differently, starting with showing dads as equal parts storytellers.”

Generate your stories here: https://milkbikisadengappa.com/

https://youtu.be/1UFesyEc3fg?si=SsSjX46VQmwJADW4