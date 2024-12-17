SBI Life's new TVC highlights the role of financial security

New Delhi: SBI Life Insurance has launched a new TVC campaign titled 'Apne Iraadon Ko Smart Guarantee Do', centred around the benefit of its latest product offering, 'SBI Life-Smart Platina Supreme’.

The campaign narrates stories of confidence that individuals showcase to fulfil their aspirations when they are financially secured through thoughtful financial planning.

The TVCs highlight how life insurance solutions with guaranteed income can support those goals while responsibly honouring commitments toward their loved ones.

The core idea of the campaign—"Apne Iraadon Ko Smart Guarantee Do"—is built on the emotional insight of giving dreams the confidence to come true. It echoes SBI Life's philosophy of 'Apne liye.

The film opens by showcasing the encouraging story of a couple rediscovering their dreams through thoughtful gestures. The film shows a husband fulfilling his decade-old promise of taking his wife to Paris—a momentous trip made possible through intricate financial planning and assured returns, highlighting how guaranteed returns can transform aspirations into reality and how robust financial planning can empower individuals to realize their aspirations without compromise.

The new campaign is an integrated marketing campaign that will leverage all media platforms to reach the audience, i.e. across TV, Digital, PR, Radio, Cinema, etc.

Ravindra Sharma, Chief of Brand, Corporate Communications and CSR, SBI Life Insurance, said, "With our new product offering, 'SBI Life-Smart Platina Supreme', we aim to enable individuals to confidently plan for their life's key milestones, be it rekindling past dreams or building new ones. The thought behind the new TVC mirrors our commitment to provide a reliable launchpad to our customers to pursue their often-forgotten passions without any compromise, by combining protection with a trustworthy source of guaranteed pay-outs."

He further said, "At SBI Life, we understand that realising one's dreams are the definitive milestones that add meaning to life's journey. We ultimately aim to encourage individuals to chase their dreams, reminding them that with the right financial planning, no dream is too far. The 'Apne Iraadon Ko Smart Guarantee Do' TVC is our humble effort to encourage individuals to take the necessary steps to enable the realisation of their dreams. The thought behind the TVC holds our brand's purpose of liberating individuals to pursue their dreams while securing the needs and aspirations of their loved ones."

