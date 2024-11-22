Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur unveils ‘Time Travel with The Leela’ series

New Delhi: In the next phase of its collaboration with HH Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur, The Leela unveils its latest campaign, “Time Travel with The Leela”, an initiative designed to connect with young, affluent travellers who seek experience-forward stays.

This campaign celebrates a blend of Indian legacy and modern luxury hospitality, showcasing its commitment to curating meaningful journeys rooted in culture and heritage.

Announced earlier this year as an Icon of India by The Leela, HH Padmanabh Singh brings his unique blend of heritage, sophistication, and modernity to this campaign. As a custodian of Jaipur’s royal lineage, his involvement aligns seamlessly with The Leela’s ethos of creating moments that connect guests to India’s timeless history in ways that resonate with modern sensibilities.

For HH Sawai Padmanabh Singh, the campaign is an opportunity to highlight the enduring relevance of India’s cultural legacy. “The Leela mirrors my passion for keeping India’s heritage alive while presenting it in a way that appeals to today’s discerning traveler. The thing about Indian heritage is that it is not frozen in time. It is alive, vibrant, it is a part of who we are and it needs to be seen, felt and lived,” he said.

The Leela has always been a gateway to India’s illustrious past, where each property offers an invitation to explore a deeper connection with the country’s heritage,” said Shweta Jain, Chief Marketing and Sales Officer, The Leela. “Through this campaign, we continue to showcase what makes us unique: an unwavering focus on meaningful, immersive experiences that reflect ‘True Indian Luxury.’ With HH Sawai Padmanabh Singh, we bring India’s regal traditions to life, creating memories that are as timeless as they are extraordinary.”

Time Travel with The Leela brings alive the elegance of The Leela Palaces, juxtaposing their heritage with a fresh, contemporary perspective. The campaign’s aesthetic choices, from its visual language to the styling of HH Sawai Padmanabh Singh, reflect the brand’s commitment to honouring tradition while appealing to modern sensibilities.