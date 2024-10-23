Saridon collaborates with Mayur Jumani to revamp its old jingle with launch of “Saridon Head and Body”

New Delhi: Saridon, a headache medicine, has expanded its reach into the broader body pain category with the launch of “Saridon Head and Body”. This move aims to reflect the brand’s dedication to providing comprehensive pain relief solutions, designed to meet the diverse needs of consumers seeking effective relief for both headache and body pain.

Saridon has also collaborated with music producer Mayur Jumani who has revamped their classic jingle to the new, “Sirf Ek Saridon, Aur Har Dard Se Araam.” This collaboration aims to use Jumani’s engaging music to resonate with a broad audience, making the message of relief both accessible and entertaining whilst promoting their new objective of overall body pain relief.

Ritu Mittal, Marketing and Digital Head for India at Bayer Consumer Health Division, said, "We are excited to announce the launch of ‘Saridon Head and Body’ in collaboration with the very talented Mayur Jumani. His creative expertise and engagement with the audience perfectly aligns with our commitment of making innovative health solutions more accessible. In today’s fast-paced world, where individuals face increasing stress and demanding schedules, Saridon Head and Body addresses the growing need for effective and comprehensive pain relief. Music, just like Saridon Head and Body, can offer relief and comfort, enhancing overall well-being in a complementary way. This partnership highlights our dedication to advancing pain relief solutions and engaging with today’s consumers. Strategically, it allows us to use music’s emotional impact to amplify our brand message and reinforce Saridon's role as a trusted solution for comprehensive pain relief."

Jumani said, “Collaborating with Saridon for the launch of ‘Saridon Head and Body’ is a remarkable opportunity. As a music composer, I am dedicated to creating content that not only entertains but also adds value to people’s lives. Music has the power to heal and uplift, just as Saridon provides effective relief from pain. Revamping the classic jingle to ‘Sirf Ek Saridon, Aur Har Dard Se Araam’ represents a perfect fusion of music and wellness, and this partnership beautifully combines both elements to communicate a message of holistic pain relief.”

The campaign film: