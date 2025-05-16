Sara & Sachin Tendulkar's Spinny drive proves some promises are Furever

New Delhi: Spinny’s new campaign, titled “God Promise,” featured cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar alongside his daughter Sara Tendulkar. The Instagram collaboration highlighted themes of trust and long-lasting relationships, symbolised through the Tendulkars’ bond with their adopted indie dogs, Spike and Max.

The campaign’s film followed Sachin on a drive with one of the dogs, reflecting the company’s three-year warranty on Assured+ cars. Sara shared personal photographs with her father and their dogs, noting the connection the campaign evoked with family moments over the years.

Sara posted on Instagram, “A really, really long relationship and a promise for the ages. This @myspinny ad brought back memories—of drives, laughs and Spike & Max. This one’s incredibly close to my heart. #godpromise”

Instagram post :

The campaign highlighted personal relationships and companionship, while referencing Spinny’s positioning around long-term reliability.

Watch the campaign film :