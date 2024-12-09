Sara Ali Khan bids farewell to 'Chip Chip' days in new Sofy ad

Sofy, the feminine hygiene brand by Unicharm, has launched a new TVC featuring brand ambassador Sara Ali Khan.

The campaign introduces Sofy’s sanitary napkin with 6 Layer Deep Absorption Technology and Herbal Sheet, designed to help prevent irritation, promote hygiene, and offer comfort throughout the day.

The TVC highlights the common discomfort women face during periods, often described as “chip chip” (stickiness). This irritation, often resulting from inadequate absorption or extended use, can cause dampness and unease. Through playful metaphors like tea dips and water splashes, the ad captures this nuisance.

With her lively energy, Sara Ali Khan introduces Sofy’s revolutionary napkin, offering a solution that keeps skin dry and fresh with antibacterial properties and advanced absorption technology.

"Periods can be a challenging time for women, and at Sofy, our goal is to make those days as comfortable as possible. The new Sofy sanitary napkin with 6 Layer Deep Absorption Technology and Herbal Sheet reflects our dedication to addressing their needs with thoughtful innovation. We’re thrilled to have Sara Ali Khan as the face of our campaign, enabling women to embrace their period journey with confidence,” said Yuji Ikeda, Managing Director, Unicharm India.

Bhavana Dogra, Senior Vice President at VML India, added, "This campaign reflects the evolving needs of modern women who value functionality and comfort. Working with Sara Ali Khan allowed us to craft a vibrant, relatable narrative that resonates deeply with our audience. The #SkipChipChipWithSofy message conveys the superior benefits of Sofy’s new offering in a fun and engaging way."

The ad: