Sara Ali Khan and Shopsy challenge budgeted shopper perceptions

Delhi: Shopsy launched its latest campaign ‘Apna Swag, Bina Brand Tag’ starring brand ambassador Sara Ali Khan. The campaign centers around the Bharat consumers’ tendency to stretch their rupee to get the best product quality and style in their budget. The campaign challenges the perception that lower prices equate to lower quality.

Over the past few days, a video clip of Sara Ali Khan’s outfit spill on an airplane took social media by storm. It sparked a conversation on the expensive looking outfit and possible damages. Netizens anticipated an angry reaction from Khan but in a plot twist after 48 hours, Khan remained effortlessly cool and revealed that her outfit is actually from Shopsy and unbranded!

Commenting on the campaign, Prathyusha Agarwal, Business Head at Shopsy, said, “ As one of the country's fastest-growing hypervalue platforms, at Shopsy we provide a unique opportunity to millions of Bharat e-shoppers to bridge the gap between their dreams and means.

The campaign ‘Apna Swag, Bina Brand Tag’ featuring Sara Ali Khan is crafted with a deep understanding of the customers’ needs that prioritizes affordability, quality, and trends. At Shopsy, we aim to bring the best quality at affordable prices. With the increasing popularity of online shopping in smaller cities, Shopsy is dedicated to improving accessibility and delivering unmatched value to Bharat."

Expressing her excitement for the new campaign, Khan, said, “Being part of Shopsy’s campaigns is always a blast—they’re so fun and relatable! As someone who loves a good deal, Shopsy really hits home for me. This time around, it’s even more special because I got to be myself. It's exciting to partner with a brand that exemplifies the perfect combination of quality and affordability. This campaign celebrates smart, value-conscious choices, and I’m sure customers will enjoy it as much as I enjoyed working on it."