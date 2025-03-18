Sandeep Reddy Vanga brings out Dhoni’s inner Animal for EMotorad

New Delhi: EMotorad, an electric bicycle brand, has unveiled a new ad film featuring cricketer MS Dhoni and filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The campaign is written and produced by the creative agency One Hand Clap.

In the ad film, Vanga directs ad films for EMotorad starring Dhoni. The duo re-creates scenes from the movie Animal while showcasing EMotorad’s electric bicycles.

Dhoni said, “Shooting this ad was a lot of fun, and I'm always excited to try out new things with EMotorad. Sharing the screen with Vanga has been a whole new experience and we hope our fans enjoy it as much as we did shooting it. EMotorad has been a game-changer and I'm proud to share this journey with them."

Aakash Shah, Co-Founder, One Hand Clap, said, “Dhoni has just understood the assignment each time. He’s showing trust and letting us run wild with our ideas.”

Kunal Gupta, Co-founder and CEO, EMotorad added, “For most brands, marketing is usually about numbers and data - while they hold a big chunk of decision-making, we have always followed our gut first. There are moments we take leaps of faith and our new campaign has been nothing short of this. Today, EMotorad stands for perfection - be it our innovation, technology, and marketing - we’re proud to create content that reflects our synergy.”

Naveed Manakkodan, Co-Founder, One Hand Clap added, “As a creative agency, it’s always good to leave a mark with your campaign during IPL. It’s a pilgrimage we’ll want to visit every year.”

Watch the ad film: