Samsung’s latest AI TV campaign combines nostalgia and modern technology during Diwali celebrations

New Delhi: Samsung’s latest campaign centred around the Samsung AI TV, aims to celebrate the magic of family togetherness in today’s fast-paced world and reiterates that it’s never too late to relive treasured memories and create new ones.

The campaign film’s narrative revolves around a father excited to celebrate Diwali, only to find his family in their own bubbles—his daughter glued to her phone, his son lost in his music, and his wife engrossed in work. He finds an old family video of his kids participating in a Diwali ladoo-eating contest and watches it on their Samsung Neo QLED 8K AI TV.

The campaign film displays how the Neo QLED 8K with AI upscaling technology and Knox security is able to revive the old family video, providing clarity and detail while keeping it safe as well.

Viplesh Dang, Senior Director, Samsung India, said, "Samsung AI TV is about stunning visuals and immersive sound. And that's not all, it's also about upscaling happiness! This Diwali, let every experience on your TV screen be a celebration of togetherness and the magic of creating new memories with loved ones. We hope our campaign resonates with families reminding them that the best celebrations happen when they are shared with the ones who matter the most.”

Vikash Chemjong, CCO, Cheil India, said, “Technology sometimes has been accused of fragmenting a family. So what better time than the festive season to showcase how the right tech can do quite the opposite thing. Because when your TV has AI Upscaling Technology, it can not only turn your old memories into 4K but more than that, it has the power to get people together and light up the festive spark in the family!”

Tripti Surana, Executive Creative Director (ECD), Cheil India, said, “In today’s world, where families often drift into their digital silos, we wanted to show how technology acts as a catalyst and brings them back together. The Samsung AI TV doesn’t just enhance your audio-visual experience, it revives the magic of shared moments, allowing families to reconnect over memories that make any festive occasion special. Here it’s a ladoo-eating contest, a cherished family tradition that brings the festival of lights alive once again.”

Mandeep Sharma, National Head, Cheil India - Samsung Business, said, “The human connect fostered by technology has been brought forth during the time when Indians are bonding with their loved ones and reliving their memories. Samsung AI TV is more than just a piece of technology – it’s a perfect bridge that seamlessly connects our past with the present and rekindles the bond of love & togetherness. Samsung has always endeavoured to light up the festive moments and bring the whole family together.”

The campaign film: