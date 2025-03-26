Samsung’s Galaxy M Series goes under CID’s lens in new campaign

New Delhi: Samsung India has tapped into nostalgia with its latest Galaxy M series campaign created in collaboration with Cheil India.

For nearly 30 years, this group of detective characters from the show CID has been solving some of the toughest cases.

In the latest campaign, they faced one of their greatest challenges yet: searching for the newest Monsters in town – Galaxy M06 5G and M16 5G.

The viewers were engaged in the detective's thrilling search for clues, which included polls and stories that led to the big reveal. In a unique twist, the unboxing featured a forensic scientist in a lab, rather than the usual influencer setup, adding an authentic touch to the campaign. Following the reveal, Galaxy M devices integrated seamlessly into the detectives’ daily lives.



Aditya Babbar, Vice-President of MX Business at Samsung India, said, “Staying true to the ‘Monster’ legacy, the latest Galaxy M series devices are a testament to our deep commitment towards Indian consumer’s preferences of power-packed performance and stylish design. From meaningful innovation to a full 5G experience and battery life, Galaxy M06 5G and Galaxy M16 5G deliver the best experience to meet the needs of our customers.”

Mandeep Sharma, National Head of Cheil India – Samsung Business, said, “The return of this iconic show, especially for millennials, brings a wave of nostalgia. The characters’ personalities perfectly align with the ‘Monster’ attitude that has defined the M Series, making this collaboration a natural fit.”

Sudhir Das, Senior ECD at Cheil India, added, “We carefully planned every aspect of this campaign, from the unboxing videos to Instagram stories with a limited shelf life. What’s special about this campaign is its cross-generational appeal—my nephew and my mother were both equally excited about it. The campaign is a true reflection of how this show resonates with all ages.”

To watch the campaign film click below

(Unboxing video)

Credit list

Client: Samsung India

Chief Creative Officer: Vikash Chemjong

National Head, Cheil India – Samsung business: Mandeep Sharma

Creative Core team: Sudhir Das, Nitesh Sah, Hitesh Razdan, Akriti Bahl, Sohon Simlai, Rashmi Ranjan Sahoo, Sandeep Aryan, Ravi Pal

Account Management HOD & VP: Aman Kishore

Account Management Team: Anirban Pal, Siddharth Sharma