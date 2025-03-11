Samsung’s Bespoke AI Laundry washing machine aims for ‘perfect wash’ in new campaign

New Delhi: Samsung has introduced a new campaign for its Bespoke AI Laundry washing machine. The campaign aims to highlight the convenience and intelligence AI brings to laundry.

Conceptualised and executed by Cheil India, the campaign features a film starring Nimrat Kaur and Ira Dubey.

In the film, Dubey stresses about the challenge of getting the perfect wash. Kaur, on the other hand, introduces the Bespoke AI Laundry by tossing an entire load into the washing machine.

Saurav Katyal, Senior Director, Samsung India, stated, “At Samsung, we innovate with our consumers’ evolving lifestyles in mind. Indian consumers are looking for new-age digital appliances that deliver best-in-class wash performance with minimum effort while saving energy and time. With Bespoke AI Laundry, we’re addressing the need for a precise wash solution that eliminates guesswork and ensures better wash performance—transforming laundry into a simple, seamless task and giving people more time for things that matter.”

Vikash Chemjong, CCO, Cheil India, said, “In today’s fast-paced world, we’re all looking for innovations that simplify our lives. With the Bespoke AI Laundry film, we are highlighting how cutting-edge technology can transform even the most mundane household chores into a cakewalk.”

Tripti Surana, Executive Creative Director, Cheil India, commented, “The Bespoke AI Laundry campaign strikes a balance between humour and relatability. While Dubey voices everyone’s laundry concerns as the ‘know-it-all’ friend, Kaur is the cool new-age woman who shows us how AI can make even the most complicated and mundane chore of doing laundry a breeze.”

Shruti Negi, Head of Samsung CE Business, Cheil India, added, “Laundry has always been a tedious chore for every household, including mine. Experiencing the latest AI technology that powers the innovative capabilities of the Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry made it clear – this washing machine is a “no thinking required” laundry solution, an AI-powered laundry specialist. This film cleverly allows us to showcase how Samsung AI can simplify the laundry experience for everyone through a very engaging conversation.”

Credits

Agency: Cheil India

National Head, Cheil India - Samsung Business: Mandeep Sharma

Campaign Director: Kapshin Cho

Chief Creative Officer: Vikash Chemjong

Executive Creative Director: Tripti Surana

Account Management HOD: Shruti Negi

Account Management Team: Ankan Guhathakurta & Tushar Wadhen

Creative Team: Hina Talwar & Vishnudas Kunchu

Strategy Team: Aparajita Biala & Aniket Paul

Client (SIEL Team): Saurav Katyal, Karina Sudarsan & Bharti Agnihotri

Watch the film: