Samsung invites the nation to cheer for Neeraj Chopra

Delhi:

Cheil India has unveiled a new campaign for Samsung, aimed at celebrating the grit, determination, and spirit of their Galaxy Z Fold series ambassador and super-user, Neeraj Chopra.

The campaign, titled "India Cheers Neeraj," is a blend of visuals, sounds, and emotions that depict how an entire nation is rallying behind Chopra as he gets ready for the Olympic Games.

The centrepiece of the campaign is a 120-second film that shows an Olympian toiling hard, practicing a killer routine, while an artful blend of pan-India imagery shows how ‘his people’ are with him in spirit all the time. Weaving together scenes across the country's people and landscape—from the Gen Z kids of a metro to serene rural landscapes of Punjab, from the artistic beauty of Kashmir to the rich dance forms of Southern India—the film captures not just the aspirations that Indians have for their hero but also his pursuit to defy all odds and put India at the top again.

The film sees farmers in their fields at dawn, dreamy-eyed children commuting in the rain in metropolitan cities, an eclectic mix of dancers and musicians in the hills, athletes and bikers on the streets, young professionals in gleaming offices—everyone, from all walks of life, gesturing a javelin throw to show support for Chopra.

Aditya Babbar, Vice President, MX Business, Samsung India, said, “Samsung believes in empowering individuals to push beyond their limits and achieve greatness. We are putting our might behind Neeraj Chopra, who embodies excellence and limitless possibilities—values that are deeply respected at Samsung. With the 'India Cheers for Neeraj' campaign, we aim to harness the collective energy of the nation and ‘Unfold the Best’ in India's quest for gold in the Paris Olympic games. We aim to invite all Indians to join us in cheering for Neeraj.”



Vikash, Chemjong, CCO at Cheil India, said, "In the wake of a recently won Cricket World Cup, we wanted to bring out the emotion of ‘an entire nation holding its breath once more’. But this time it’s for one athlete who has already done the impossible by winning gold at the last Olympics" he said. "The film’s fleeting montage style is the unifying thread that connects every Indian to this beacon of national pride."

Chemjong added, “In his unique style, director Akash Bhatia has emphasized on Neeraj’s state of mind, where the training grounds in Europe and foggy pathways of the Indian hinterland intertwine, blending both the imagery and music in a perfect symphony. It encapsulates what the Olympian is feeling during practise – a billion hands are behind his one golden throw.”

“Complemented by a music track, created by Jamroom, that mixes traditional Indian instruments and digital soundscapes, the film is bound to create an emotional stir in the viewers,” he added.

The campaign was first revealed with the hashtag #IndiaCheersNeeraj at the India Unpacked event for Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 launch. It is currently being rolled out across digital platforms, cinemas and print media. Samsung has launched a microsite.

https://youtu.be/NkAOupPTW7c?si=EMS9MaMb9ijpnVOs

Credits

COO: Sanjeev Jasani

CCO: Vikash Chemjong

Campaign Director: Kapshin Cho

National Head, Samsung Business: Mandeep Sharma

ECD: Kaushik Datta

CSO: Sourav Ray

Business Head: Saksham Kohli

Creative Team: Madhumita Deb, Shekhar Kumar, Aaheli Dutta

Account Management: Prabal Gaur, Drishti Ganguly

Planning: Kunal Ghosh

Films Producer: Agency Revati Ahuja