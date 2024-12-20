Samsung highlights Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra's sketch-to-image feature in new print campaign

New Delhi: Samsung has launched a campaign to spotlight the Sketch-to-Image feature of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra.

The campaign, designed to celebrate the festive season, blends the traditional medium of print with the immersive potential of augmented reality (AR).

The Christmas-themed campaign captures the magic of the season with an engaging Santa-themed AR game, powered by the Sketch-to-Image feature on the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra.

Readers of the print advertisement were invited to scan a QR code, bringing a 3D render of the device to life. The immersive experience began with a Santa sketch that transformed into a vibrant AI-generated image, showcasing the capabilities of the S Pen and AI tools. Users then participated in an interactive game, guiding Santa as he delivered gifts across rooftops, bolstering the joy and wonder of Christmas.

The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra’s Sketch-to-Image feature emerged as the campaign’s centrepiece, demonstrating its potential to transform doodles into stunning visuals.

From festive illustrations to professional graphics, the device empowers users to unleash their creativity, making it the perfect companion for the season.

‘’At Samsung, innovation drives us to create magical experiences. The Sketch-to-Image feature on our Galaxy Tab S10 is a perfect example. When we envisioned the Santa AR game, we needed a tool that could bring our ideas to life seamlessly. From doodles to lifelike graphics, this feature helps transform every concept into reality, powering the creativity behind this interactive experience. It’s not just a feature—it’s a gateway for creators, developers, and storytellers to unleash their imaginations with precision and ease. With the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Series, the possibilities are endless. What will you create next?” said Aditya Babbar, Vice President, MX Business, Samsung India.

Vikash Chemjong, CCO Cheil India, said, “This holiday season, Cheil India partners with Galaxy Tab S10 Series to redefine how creativity meets celebration. From the groundbreaking Sketch to Image feature to the whimsical Santa AR Game, we're blending technology with imagination, bringing festive joy to every generation. Together, we’re shaping experiences that inspire and innovate.”