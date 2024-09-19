Samsung Galaxy A series celebrates ‘Gen Z awesomeness’ with an anthem

Delhi: Cheil India has just unveiled a youth anthem that captures the spirit of Gen Z, while highlighting the features of Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 5G.

Aditya Babbar, Vice-President, MX Business, Samsung India, said, "Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 5G epitomize Samsung's commitment to enhancing user experiences through democratization of innovation, product experience, and affordability. Our awesome anthem highlights how these devices empower Gen Z to elevate their experiences and embrace their full potential."

This peppy musical aims to celebrate those who love to live boldly, and settle for nothing less than awesome. The film follows a lively bunch of friends ready to seize the day. Throughout their journey, Galaxy A55 and A35 5G's features such as Private Share, IP67 rating, Durability, Nightography and Samsung Wallet are showcased.

Sharing his insights about the campaign, Vikash Chemjong (CCO, Cheil India), said, “With a new smartphone being launched every other day, how do we get our Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 5G phones in the hands of Gen Z? Well, how about putting our song on their lips, and showcasing how for every crazy adventure they indulge in, we've got an awesome feature for it."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lNhieWo0W18

Credit list:

Chief Operating Officer: Sanjeev Jasani

Chief Creative Officer: Vikash Chemjong

National Head, Cheil India - Samsung Business: Mandeep Sharma

Chief Strategy Officer: Sourav Ray

Executive Creative Director: Kaushik Datta

Vice President: Aman Kishore

Account Management team: Tanushree Sharma, Vikas Ahlawat, Rahul Chaudhary

Creative team: Madhumita Deb, Hardik Trivedi, Ipsita Nayak, Purnank Kaul, Ankit Chugh

Account Planning team: Arnab Datta Chaudhuri, Sobhanjan Mallick

Agency Producer: Revati Ahuja