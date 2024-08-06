SAMCO Securities educates investors about Options B.R.O.

Delhi: SAMCO Securities, an investment-tech company, announced the launch of a new TVC campaign titled "Options B.R.O. Banayega Aapko Options Trading Mein Pro."

This campaign aims to educate investors and raise awareness about SAMCO's latest feature, "Options B.R.O" (Build, Research, Optimise).

The campaign is created in collaboration with The Womb. The centrepiece of this initiative is a 30-second commercial which uses humour to highlight the challenges of options trading.

Jimeet Modi, Founder and CEO of SAMCO Group, commented, ""Options trading can be incredibly challenging and intimidating, especially for those just starting. With Options B.R.O, we aim to simplify the process and provide traders with the essential tools and their trade’s Andekha Sach that help them to navigate the complexities of options trading and trade with confidence."

"Options B.R.O." campaign is a film featuring a man and a crow. In the film, the man, dressed in traditional attire, wonders aloud about becoming a pro in options trading. The crow responds with a series of "Kaw Kaw" sounds, reflecting a concern among traders. The man then enthusiastically reveals that with SAMCO's "Options B.R.O.," becoming an expert in options trading is now within reach. The campaign aims to reinforce SAMCO’s promise with the tagline, "Aapke Options Trading Ka Andheka Sach" (The unseen truth of options trading).

Ajay Dusane, Chief Growth Officer, SAMCO Securities added by saying, “The introduction of Options B.R.O is set to make a significant impact in the trading industry. We anticipate that this feature will be warmly received by traders, providing them with the resources they need to trade options with confidence and precision. It’s a game-changer that aligns with our mission to empower traders with their trade’s Andekha Sach and foster growth in the trading community."

Suyash Khabya, Chief Creative Officer at The Womb, said, "Options Trading is complicated. Its advertising shouldn't be. We kept it simple yet 'unignorable' by drawing on Indian culture—a grandson conversing with his Dadu, who is a crow. This creative approach aims to engage traders and highlight the benefits of Options B.R.O. We've always enjoyed creating ads for SAMCO, and it shows in our work."