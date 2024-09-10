SAMCO provides stock recommendations upon chanting ‘Ganapati Bappa Morya'

New Delhi: SAMCO Securities, an investment-tech company, has announced the launch of its latest campaign, ‘Jor Se Bolo Morya,’ ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. This initiative taps into the festive spirit of Ganpati, blending tradition with modern stock market insights to help traders gain wisdom.

This year, SAMCO launched an interactive virtual pandaal, available on the microsite www.samco.in/jorsebolomorya. The platform features an interactive UI with a voice sensor and decibel meter.

When participants chant “Ganpati Bappa Morya” or any of the 9 specific Ganpati chants, the system provides a curated "Bappa Basket" of stock recommendations tailored to the chant.

Jimeet Modi, Founder and CEO of SAMCO Group, said, "At SAMCO, we believe that knowledge is the key to sound investment decisions. The ‘Jor Se Bolo Morya’ campaign is our way of merging the power of wisdom with strategic investing, inspired by the values of Ganpati Bappa. By combining cultural reverence with cutting-edge technology, we aim to provide traders not just with stock recommendations but with the deeper understanding needed to navigate the markets effectively. Our goal is to make investment accessible, informed, and intuitive during this festive season."

Ajay Dusane, Chief Growth Officer, SAMCO Securities, added, “We are excited to bring innovation to the trading community during this festive season with the introduction of an interactive Ganpati campaign. This campaign is not just about stock recommendations; it’s about empowering traders with the wisdom to make informed decisions, guided by the blessings of Ganpati Bappa.”

The campaign’s voice sensor and decibel meter technology allow participants to engage in real-time by chanting Ganpati slogans. Each chant is linked to different thematic stock baskets, like the Banking Basket, Auto Basket, Travel Basket, and more, providing tailored recommendations based on specific chants.

Gia Fernandes and Ajeet Shukla, National Creative Directors (West), Dentsu Creative Webchutney, said, "During the Ganpati festival, streets and homes are alive with chants like "Ganpati Bappa Morya!" and "Undir Mama Ki Jay!" We tapped into this vibrant energy of chants and turned them into golden tickets to help people unlock trading recommendations. So, every time someone chanted, we exchanged trading wisdom with them. That's how, this year, Samco is celebrating the festival by transforming chants into trading success—one mantra at a time.”