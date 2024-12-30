Samay Raina satirises New Year resolution struggles in boAt ad

New Delhi: This New Year, boAt is tackling one of the season's biggest challenges—keeping New Year’s resolutions alive!

In this light-hearted campaign, boAt joins forces with comedian, Samay Raina, to deliver a hilarious take on why resolutions often fail. The answer? "Samay badal gaya, ab motivation nahi."

boAt’s campaign, titled Crazy-lution, offers a satirical spin on the common struggle to keep resolutions. In a humorous twist, boAt introduces their smartwatch as the “ultimate” solution.

The campaign video highlights relatable moments of resolutions gone wrong while showcasing exaggerated, playful “features” of the not-so-real smartwatch:

ChaatGPT: Your spicy companion for imagining delicious scenarios (extra chutney optional).

Your spicy companion for imagining delicious scenarios (extra chutney optional). Calorie Roast: A sweet reminder to pause before grabbing that extra samosa or get roasted for eating it anyway.

A sweet reminder to pause before grabbing that extra samosa or get roasted for eating it anyway. Step Count: Encouraging you to turn “all talk” into “some walk,” one step at a time.

Encouraging you to turn “all talk” into “some walk,” one step at a time. Long Battery Life: Because your smartwatch won’t quit on you, even if your resolutions do.

“At boAt, we love to mix innovation with humour,” said boAt spokesperson. “This campaign is our way of adding some laughs to the New Year chaos. Resolutions are hard to keep, but it doesn’t hurt to imagine a little help—even if it’s fictional!”

Whether you’re hitting the gym, walking off those festive indulgences, or striving for a balanced lifestyle (or pretending to), boAt’s smartwatch humorously promises to keep your 2025 goals within reach. But remember—it’s all just for fun!