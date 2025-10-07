Samay Raina flips the festive script for Nothing’s Diwali campaign

New Delhi: Consumer technology brand Nothing has released its Diwali campaign, Go Subtle or Go Nothing, offering a tongue-in-cheek perspective on traditional festive advertising. In a season typically dominated by sentimental storytelling, the film uses humour and self-awareness to playfully critique and celebrate Diwali conventions.

Narrated by comedian Samay Raina, the ad combines humour and meta-commentary to reflect the brand’s irreverent tone. The narrative closes with the line, “This festive season, go subtle or go Nothing,” reinforcing the campaign’s light-hearted and unconventional character.

The film opens like a conventional festive advertisement, with familiar emotional gifting scenes, before switching tone through sarcastic narration and characters breaking the fourth wall.

It reimagines how Nothing products could feature in Diwali rituals in exaggerated, quirky ways, such as the Nothing Phone (3) doubling as fairy lights, Headphone (1) used as diya stands, and Nothing & CMF Buds arranged into rangoli.

“We wanted to give audiences a festive campaign that feels fresh, playful, and unapologetically bold,” said Akis Evangelidis, co-founder and India President, Nothing.

“Diwali is a time for creativity, joy, and celebrating in ways that feel personal and fun. With this campaign, we aimed to break the monotony of traditional festive advertising, turning the ordinary into something memorable and making people smile while staying true to Nothing’s signature style.”

The film was written by Vishal Dayama and Rajat Thakur, produced by Devarsh Thaker for Braindad, and directed by Aneesh Malankar. It is currently available on the brand’s social and digital channels.

