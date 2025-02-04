Samay Raina, Ashish Solanki, Sharon Verma add humour to KFC’s ‘Taste The Epic’ campaign

New Delhi: KFC has partnered with popular comedians Samay Raina, Ashish Solanki, and Sharon Verma to bring humour and fun to its latest campaign.

Known for their sharp wit, the trio will showcase KFC’s new superhero-themed products in their signature comedic style.

Raina, famed for India’s Got Latent, Solanki, host of Pretty Good Roast Show, and Verma, known for Weak, Independent Woman, will be seen adding a humorous twist to the brand’s latest offerings.

In the recently dropped video, the trio hilariously contemplates the concept of a 90-second Instagram reel for the brand.

“90 second ki reel hai, dheere dheere bolenge”; “Maine brush nahi kiya”; “Mujhe itne paise nahi mile” are just some of the dialogues the trio throw at each other in the designated 90 seconds.

KFC’s “TASTE THE EPIC” campaign highlights the unbeatable taste of its bestselling menu items.