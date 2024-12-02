Sam & Andy bags integrated marketing responsibilities for Aroma Care

New Delhi: Sam & Andy has been awarded the integrated marketing mandate for Aroma Care, a personal care and beauty brand.

As part of the mandate, the team at Sam & Andy will be entrusted with the responsibility of playing the role of a plug-n-play CMO, thereby overseeing 360-degree brand and marketing initiatives and positively impacting revenue.

Sam & Andy also conceptualised and executed a film for Aroma Care, which encapsulates the idea of making beauty easy and accessible, alongside spreading the message of kindness and compassion.

Sam & Andy will design a portfolio management dashboard, which will help the brand service audiences better. Further, the company will be nurturing communities on social media through well-thought-out strategies in line with current trends. Running ads on an array of platforms and integrating business analytics to provide valuable insights to the brand to strengthen their operations, are other important aspects of the mandate.

Sameer Joshi, Founding Partner, Sam & Andy, shared “It is always a pleasure working with good humans and we experience this day-in & day-out. When you partner with entrepreneurs, who not only trust you but also give you full freedom to perform, responsibilities and ownership are high. We enjoy that thoroughly at Sam & Andy. We have started delivering results as a team. Looking forward to making this brand as one of the most sought-after brands in the personal care and beauty space.”

“It is a competitive and challenging category to work on. Along with great products you need great marketing strategies to build the brand. We have positioned the brand as ‘Uncomplicate Beauty’ which got translated to a tagline “Beauty, Now Easy”. A clear differentiation helping us develop our creative executions, sales and marketing initiatives. We have started strategy led performance activity and are seeing fruitful results month-on-month. We thank our client for trusting us and we can say it is a true client-agency partnership which is helping achieve greater results,” commented Anindya Ghosh, Founding Partner, Sam & Andy, speaking on the execution strategy of the mandate.

Rajesh Jain, Chairman, Paras Cosmetics, Aroma Care, said, “When we met Sam & Andy for the first time, we realised they are the right partners to manage our business. We wanted a team of partners who understand the online and offline ways of doing business and they are well equipped to manage the same. Having observed their approach towards identifying and solving problems, grounded attitude and proactiveness, we are sure to soar to greater heights.”

The film: