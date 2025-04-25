Salman Khan solves GenZ, Millennial problems with Bahamas in latest campaign

New Delhi: Bahamas, a brand by Relaxo Footwears, has rolled out its latest campaign, “Stress Ko Do Rest” featuring Salman Khan.

The campaign brings to life moments that Gen Z and millennials encounter in everyday life.

This includes the anxiety of not getting enough likes on a social media post, the panic around AI replacing their roles, or simply the invisible pressure to keep up with the pace of everything.

Gaurav Kumaar Dua, Wholetime Director, Relaxo Footwears, said, “At Bahamas, we have always stood for easy comfort, not merely for your feet, but for your mind too. 'Stress Ko Do Rest' is a natural extension of our brand’s philosophy - it’s about saying: relax, reset, and don’t take life too seriously. Khan, with his effortless cool, brings that vibe alive beautifully. We wanted to say it with a smile, with simplicity, and in true Bahamas style, that is ‘Keep Chillin Keep Flippin’.”

The integrated campaign will roll out across digital platforms and television, with DVCs and influencer-led content.

Campaign credits:

Agency: Arms Communications

Creative Director: Sanjeet Ahluwalia

Production House: Reel Life Production

Director: Dheer Momaya

Watch the campaign: