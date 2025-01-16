Salman Khan promotes Zupee as ‘India ka apna game’

New Delhi: Zupee has launched its latest marketing campaign, titled “India Ka Apna Game”.

Featuring Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, the campaign positions Zupee as India’s favourite gaming app and brings forth its ability to transform ordinary moments into extraordinary ones.

At the centre of this campaign lies the energy of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is accompanied by the quirky character Constable Dhyanchand.

Amidst situations that almost every Indian will find relatable, the dynamic duo showcase how Zupee is an integral part of the nation's gaming culture.

The ad showcases Zupee as a real game changer for anyone and everyone looking for a fun-filled and exciting gaming experience. Each of the commercials highlights Zupee’s features like instant withdrawal, only real players, and games starting at as low as Re 1 only.

Zupee Spokesperson said "At Zupee, our goal is to create a platform that delivers exciting gameplay while also empowering players to enhance their skills and build meaningful connections. Through our 'India Ka Apna Game' campaign, featuring the iconic Salman Khan, we aim to bring this vision to life by offering a gaming experience that is engaging, inclusive, and seamlessly integrates into everyday life. We’re excited to share this with the nation and are confident that it will further strengthen Zupee as India’s go-to gaming destination, resonating with players from all walks of life."

The ads: