Salesforce launches second phase of campaign featuring Rahul Dravid

New Delhi: Salesforce has launched the second phase of its collaboration with Rahul Dravid, former head coach of the Indian men's cricket team. The new campaign highlights Agentforce, the company's AI-driven tool aimed at enhancing sales, service, and marketing functions for businesses.

This latest initiative builds on the company’s earlier “Growing with India” campaign, which marked Salesforce’s entry into brand marketing in India. According to the company, the current phase continues to position Salesforce as a partner supporting Indian enterprises through digital transformation and customer engagement tools.

Central to the campaign are two digital films in which Dravid takes on business personas—a bike dealership owner and a resort manager—to illustrate practical uses of Agentforce. The films aim to depict how the platform helps businesses connect with customers more personally while automating tasks to improve service delivery.

The digital-first campaign will be supported by out-of-home advertising across Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore. Activations include branding on approximately 1,000 cabs in each city, bus wraps in Bangalore, and a mixed-media format combining print and animation. Print advertisements and targeted content on LinkedIn are also part of the rollout.

Speaking about the initiative, Rahul Dravid said, “I’ve always believed that success, whether in cricket or business, is driven by consistency, adaptability, and the right strategy. I’m proud to be part of a journey that’s helping Indian enterprises grow with clarity, confidence, and a commitment to excellence.”

Nipun Sharma, Senior Director - Marketing, Salesforce India, commented, “With this campaign, we’re taking our promise to Indian businesses a step further. Just as Dravid has inspired with his consistency and clarity on the cricket field, we aim to empower businesses to transform their customer experiences with the same confidence and precision.”

The campaign is designed to appeal to professionals in typical business settings and seeks to illustrate how Agentforce integrates AI into everyday customer-facing functions.

Watch the campaign film: