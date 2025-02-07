Sachin & McGrath face off again in Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital TVC

New Delhi: Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital has released a new television commercial (TVC) featuring cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Glenn McGrath.

The commercial aims to inform viewers about the importance of regular eye check-ups.

Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital collaborated with the creative agency Moonshot and director Rahul Bharti to develop this concept.

In the advertisement, Tendulkar and McGrath reflect on a crucial moment from their illustrious cricketing careers, using it as a metaphor to highlight the necessity of regular eye examinations for maintaining optimal vision. The campaign aims to enhance awareness regarding ocular health in general, emphasising the necessity of regular eye check-ups.

“This TV commercial goes beyond simply promoting our services—it encourages people to recognise the importance of regular eye check-ups, even when their vision seems fine. Also, getting your eyes checked regularly ought to be a habit for everyone. I would like to thank the two cricketing legends for working together in our mission to encourage people to take better care of their eyes and take proactive steps to improve their eyesight,” said Ayushman Chiranewala, Chief Marketing Officer, Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital

The campaign blends humour and Sachin's distinct personality to engage audiences and raise awareness about regular eye check-ups. The message is designed to be memorable and resonate with people of all ages.

Devaiah Bopanna, Co-founder of Moonshot, said, "Glenn McGrath and Sachin facing off again—the '90s coming to life all over again. It’s something our target audience would absolutely enjoy. Addressing one of the most controversial moments from their time on the field, while seamlessly integrating our call to action, was the icing on the cake. The goal was to create something memorable to encourage people to get their eyes tested regularly. A big thanks to our director, Rahul Bharti, for perfectly executing the film in terms of cast and look."

The film: