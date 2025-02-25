Saatchi & Saatchi uses humour to showcase FedEx's focus on SME

New Delhi: Saatchi & Saatchi India’s latest brand video for FedEx, showcases the brand's focus on small and medium enterprises (SMEs). Leveraging the multi-year partnership between the Super Kings team, Joburg Super Kings (JSK), and FedEx, the video positions FedEx as the go-to global logistics partner for SMEs by highlighting its network in South Africa and worldwide.

Titled ‘The Shipment’ the digital ad addresses the challenges SMEs face in ensuring reliable and timely deliveries and uses humour to position FedEx as a trusted logistics partner, said Saatchi & Saatchi in a statement. The campaign features Joburg Super Kings’ Faf du Plessis, Devon Conway, and Sibonelo Makhanya.

The video follows Sibusiso, a passionate South African SME owner who faces challenges in delivering his products on time. It features three JSK cricketers as logistics providers, each attempting flawed shipping methods. When those methods fail, the video shows that some things are best left to the experts.

Under the theme ‘the #FedExFactor’, ‘The Shipment’ highlights that FedEx ensures goods are delivered on time, multiple times a week, in and out of South Africa.

Rohit Malkani, Chief Creative Officer, Saatchi & Saatchi India, said, “For several years, Saatchi & Saatchi has been churning out great work for different cricket franchises. From conceptualisation to finish it has been a complete riot! We threw out 20 plus gags/devices before choosing the three featured in the video. Casting continued through Christmas and New Year and the video came together in Johannesburg under Roopali’s nuanced direction. Aman’s music was the icing on the cake. After that, I couldn’t think of a better way to start our 2025!”

“FedEx plays a significant role in empowering SMEs. We are proud to be the partner of choice for entrepreneurs, giving them the ‘#FedExFactor’ to succeed. The video displays how small businesses can rely on our expertise, speed and extensive network to deliver their products locally and internationally,” said Nitin Navneet Tatiwala, Vice President, Marketing and Air Network for FedEx Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa.

Hindol Purkayastha, Head of North and East, Saatchi & Saatchi India, added, “We are super excited about this campaign for many reasons. Firstly, the trust FedEx placed in us to bring this idea to life, and second, the incredible results it’s delivering in an international market. This is just the beginning, and with so much more to come, we are gunning for the extraordinary. In today’s world, cricket fans remember content that stands out and delivering that with the same excellence that FedEx embodies globally, has been a sheer joy.”