Rupali Ganguly showcases everyday kitchen stories with Vibhor Oils

New Delhi: Grapes Worldwide has developed a campaign for Vibhor Oils centred on a familiar kitchen exchange in Indian households. The campaign highlights the everyday question, “what should I cook?” and the automatic reply, “Kuch bhi” (anything), presenting the phrase not as indifference but as a form of trust.

The campaign notes that “kuch bhi” reflects confidence in the person cooking, acknowledging the often-overlooked mental effort involved in meeting the tastes, moods, and health preferences of family members. It particularly recognises the daily decisions made by homecooks, mostly women.

Rupali Ganguly features in the campaign, bringing authenticity to the narrative. The films explore everyday scenarios: a mother-son interaction where a casual “kuch bhi” turns into shifting demands; a woman and her mother-in-law negotiating meal preferences; and a husband unaware of the effort behind his vague response. Across the stories, the common theme is a woman managing taste, timing, and emotions with quiet resilience.

“At Grapes Worldwide, we believe the strongest ideas often come from everyday truths. ‘Kuch Bhi’ is not just a phrase. It reflects a deep emotional contract within Indian homes. This campaign gave us the opportunity to turn a casual remark into a story of trust, responsibility and choice. Vibhor’s belief in insight led storytelling made it possible to bring that emotion to life in a way that is both authentic and memorable,” said Shradha Agarwal, Co-founder and CEO at Grapes Worldwide.

