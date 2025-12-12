Rungta Steel showcases TMT bar strength with Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

New Delhi: Rungta Steel, a leading manufacturer of steel and integrated TMT bars, has released a new television commercial featuring Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

The campaign focuses on the strength and resilience of Rungta Steel TMT Bars in supporting homes through everyday wear and unexpected challenges.

The commercial depicts a lively home in playful chaos, where everyday objects appear to give way, but the central pillar remains firm. The narrative positions the pillar as a reflection of the TMT bars’ durability, standing steady even as counters shake, chimneys tremble, and the household navigates moments of disruption.

The film highlights the TMT bars’ engineering and load-bearing performance, with the actors embodying the home’s dynamic environment. As Ranbir’s antics cause disturbances, Alia rushes to manage the situation, while Shah Rukh maintains a calm presence, emphasising the pillar’s stability.

Commenting on the launch, Arvind Kumar, Joint Vice President, Sales & Marketing (TMT, Wire Rod & Cement) at Rungta Mines, said, “Through this TVC, we wanted to show that while everyday life can be unpredictable and full of unexpected moments, the one thing that should never be in doubt is the strength and reliability of your home.

With Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor bringing this idea to life so effortlessly, the message becomes even more relatable. Rungta Steel TMT Bars are engineered to deliver exceptional durability and safety, ensuring that every structure built with them stands firm for generations. This campaign affirms our commitment to providing ‘ekdum solid’ strength to homes across India.”

Watch the campaign films: