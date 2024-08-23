RR Kabel and Akshay Kumar urges consumers to pick wires with safety

Delhi: R R Kabel has launched its TVC campaign, #FireSeJyaadaJaanleva, starring Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar.

The new TVC aims to deliver the message: the wires behind the walls of our homes are as crucial as the walls themselves. Featuring RR Kabel’s FIREX LS0H-EBXL (Low Smoke Zero Halogen) wires, the campaign highlights the often-overlooked dangers of toxic smoke emitted by regular PVC wires during a fire.

While fire is indeed dangerous, the black, toxic smoke it produces can be even more deadly, a fact that RR Kabel aims to bring to the forefront of public consciousness.

Speaking on the launch of the TVC, Shreegopal Kabra, Managing Director at R R Kabel, commented, “Our goal with this campaign is to raise awareness about the critical need for choosing the right quality wires for your homes. We want to dispel the myth that fire alone is the main danger during an outbreak. In reality, it’s the toxic smoke that poses the greatest threat to life. At RR Kabel, safety has always been our priority, and we continue to innovate to ensure our products meet the highest standards of protection.”