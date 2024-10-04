Royal Stag gives fans a chance to celebrate with Suryakumar Yadav

New Delhi: Royal Stag Packaged Drinking Water has unveiled a new campaign #CelebrateLarge for the current festive season focusing on the youth as their target audience. With the tagline ‘Generation Large ka Celebration Large’, the campaign features India’s T20 cricket captain Surya Kumar Yadav and is an engagement-led 360 campaign — including an interactive AI film, an innovative AR-enabled festive canvas and a chance to celebrate with the Indian cricket celebrity, Suryakumar Yadav.

Conceptualised in association with creative agency partner FCB India, the campaign showcases all major festivities across regions — inviting audience to #CelebrateLarge with Surya Kumar Yadav. The whole experience has been curated keeping today’s youth, aka, the digital natives, in mind by offering them a simplified user journey.

Kartik Mohindra, Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Global Business Development, Pernod Ricard India said, “Festivals are the perfect occasions for the youth to infuse with their unique style & energy and create memories to cherish for years to come, and of course, to Live it Large. True to the brand ethos, our carefully curated #CelebrateLarge 360-degree campaign offering multi-faceted experiences, embodies this youthful spirit and enables Generation Large to have the largest festive celebration.”

Mayuresh Dubhashi, Chief Creative Officer, FCB India, shared, “There’s an inherent desire in today’s youth to make every celebration large. We see that feeling come to life even more during the festive season. This year through our campaign #CelebrateLarge we are giving this generation a first-of-its-kind interactive platform to enjoy their festivities like never before. Through Regenerative AI, AR and food, gifting, music, fashion recommendations and a new vibrant festive canvas, we want to inspire them to Live It Large.”

The power of regenerative AI is leveraged to create an ultimate personalised celebration experience with SKY. The QR code promoted across print formats and outdoor campaign communication further allows audience to unlock an AR version of the festive canvas. The campaign will be amplified through a high-decibel 360-degree plan spread across digital, print, radio and OOH to offer an immersive, unforgettable experience.

