Roshan & Roshan recount an unforgettable journey in ExxonMobil Lubricants ad

New Delhi: ExxonMobil Lubricants, an ExxonMobil affiliate in India that markets Mobil branded lubricants, has announced the launch of its new commercial.

As part of its ongoing ‘Unforgettable Journeys’ campaign, the latest instalment spotlights Mobil 1, a synthetic engine oil brand.

Featuring actor Hrithik Roshan, the commercial aims to draw a synergy between Hrithik’s drive, India as a nation of dreamers and doers and the performance of Mobil 1.

Along with Hrithik, the commercial features his father, film producer and director, Rakesh Roshan.

Charlene Pereira, Managing Director, ExxonMobil Lubricants, said, “For decades, Mobil 1 has proven to perform in the toughest conditions—lab-tested, road-driven, and track-proven—with engines still in remarkable condition after significant mileage. The Mobil 1 brand commitment is to deliver the most innovative and highest performance engine oils that “keep your engine running like new” so you can freely explore India and enjoy life to the fullest.”

Hrithik, who joined Mobil as a brand ambassador in 2023, said, "My collaboration with Mobil 1 has always felt effortless. It’s an engine oil brand that stands for the highest performance and innovation, attributes that exude confidence. The 'Unforgettable Journeys' campaign speaks to my own belief that life isn’t just about destinations – it’s about the experiences that shape an Unforgettable Journey. This campaign has given me one such unforgettable and incredibly special experience - the opportunity to share screen with my father, for the very first time."

Rakesh added, “I’m truly excited to share the screen with my son Hrithik for the first time. It’s a special moment, not just as a father but as someone who’s witnessed his incredible journey. Our collaboration in the ‘Unforgettable Journeys’ campaign feels even more meaningful, as we both share a passion for the pursuit of excellence.”

The commercial is now live across television and digital platforms.

Watch the commercial: