Rollick ice cream spreads the ‘Durga Pujo’ flavour

Delhi: CYLNDR India, a production company for creative, production and new-age content, has launched an advertising campaign for Rollick Ice Cream, a heritage brand under Prestige Ice Creams, ahead of the Durga Puja festivities.

The campaign, spanning television, digital films, and print, is part of Rollick’s relaunch strategy as the brand redefines itself in its new avatar.

The #jomejabe campaign is a large campaign covering all channels including TV, Print, Digital, Social and OOH. The campaign features a TV commercial and two digital films, released in Hindi with localised versions in Bengali for markets where Rollick Ice Cream has a strong presence.

The campaign also includes print advertisements and out-of-home (OOH) placements.