Rohit Shetty takes the wheel for Snickers as brand ambassador

Delhi: Mars Wrigley India has announced Bollywood director Rohit Shetty as the new ambassador for Snickers. This collaboration is another installment in the "You're Not You When You're Hungry" campaign.

The new TVC, conceptualised by DDB Tribal, captures his car stunts, shifting gears with the brand’s message.

The film opens with Shetty mentoring a young boy at a Hungal Driving School car. As the boy struggles with tight-space driving, Shetty takes control, showcasing his maneuvers, and impressing the boy with his skills. The car suddenly halts, and Shetty backtracks, leading them into a bustling fish market. The final twist occurs when the car ends up on a boat in the middle of the sea. The boy hands Shetty a Snickers, saying, “You become Rohit Shetty when you’re hungry.” Shetty eats the Snickers and transforms back into a calm driving instructor, highlighting the tagline’s impact.

Shetty, sharing his excitement about the collaboration, expressed, “I am excited to be the new brand ambassador for Snickers. This collaboration is incredibly exciting because it aligns perfectly with my on-screen persona. The TVC was a blast to shoot, bringing together my love for cars and action. The message of Snickers – that hunger can turn you into someone completely different – is something I think everyone can relate to. I’m looking forward to sharing this fun and high-energy campaign with the audience”

We are thrilled to have Rohit Shetty endorse and lend his signature swagger to the Snickers brand. Rohit’s authentic and adventurous personality are perfect fit with Snickers," said Nikhil Rao, Chief Marketing Officer, Mars Wrigley India. "Snickers reignites its timeless and world-famous creative proposition 'You're not you when you're hungry.' Our new campaign film with Rohit showcases high-octane drama and humor, especially connecting with our Gen Z audience across media touch points. We believe this collaboration will stand out and strengthen Snickers’s position as the ultimate hunger bar. We are confident that Rohit’s association with Snickers is the beginning of great impactful work on the brand in India.”

Iraj Fraz, Creative Head, DDB Tribal, said, “Snickers "You're Not You When You're Hungry" is one of the most enduring campaigns in the world, with its endless adaptability, local flavors, and rofling use of humor. And Snickers India in partnership with DDB Mudra is simply continuing the tradition with a fresh interpretation. We have Rohit Shetty starring in his most hilarious, and perhaps his easiest-ever role – since he plays himself. Through the last few months, the clients, the agency, and the production team have all had a riot of a time building this campaign and we’re sure the audience is going to enjoy it equally.”

Agency Credits:

Business: Ashutosh Sawhney, Vineet Kindra, Mayurakshi Chatterjee, Chirag Chutani, Srishti Gupta

Creative: Rahul Mathew, Iraj Fraz, Dhruv Tiwari, Debasish Mondal, Purva Ummat, Mridul Sharma, Ashwini Mishra, Vedant Vaishampayan

Strategy: Surbhi Arora, Ishant Gulati, Akshita Arora

Production House: Ducktape Studios

Director: Raylin Valles