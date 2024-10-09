Rohit Sharma bats for True Elements; co-creates sub-brand ‘RS by True Elements’

New Delhi: True Elements, a subsidiary of Marico, has launched a campaign with Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma to launch his brand of healthy breakfast and snacks – RS by True Elements.

This marks Rohit’s entry into the healthy breakfast and snack market, where he not only endorses but also co-creates a product line that bears his name and face on the packaging.

The film:

The campaign centres around Rohit Sharma, known as "The Hitman," delivering the message about True Elements' commitment to healthy, 100% natural ingredients.

By combining Rohit’s signature cool charisma with a viral “mic drop” moment, the film positions RS by True Elements as a brand with a serious focus on wholesome, real ingredients, backed by a superstar’s personal stamp of approval. This campaign comes right after the viral ‘Black Pack Chuno’ by True Elements launched in September.

Rohit’s punchline reinforces that his face is on the pack because he truly believes in the product. His casual delivery of, “Back of pack maine pad liya…taaki aapko padna na pade” and the tagline “True Elements – Food with Hitman’s Guarantee” adds a layer of trust and credibility for consumers, reinforcing that the brand delivers on its promise of healthy, honest ingredients.

Puru Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO of True Elements, said, “This collaboration comes at a time when the conversation around ingredient transparency and exaggerated marketing claims are heating up in India. True Elements has consistently led the way with honest ingredient declarations and no misleading claims. While an endorsement by Captain Rohit Sharma is a great validation, we have gone one step forward with this partnership, with Rohit launching his own line with us. It is probably the first time any food brand has attempted to license in a co-branded manner in India. So, while we sort out the back of pack for Rohit, he sorts out the front of pack for us! “

The campaign aims to address the challenges associated with packaged health foods by demystifying them and promoting healthier eating habits among youth. It is set to roll out across digital platforms and social media, leveraging the viral appeal of the mic drop moment to drive widespread engagement.

Subodh Menon, Founder & Director, Fanboy Pictures, said, “When the True Elements team approached us for an end-to-end solution for a social-first campaign, we thought why not use it to our advantage and call out what all campaigns want to do - Go Viral! So, we thought of a series of films where Rohit goes to great lengths to make sure that our messages take off and goes viral. To add authenticity, we also cast Puru as the tough founder who has sky-high expectations for Rohit. Overall, it turned out to be a super fun project”

In the first phase, RS by True Elements product line will cater to breakfast & snacking with 10+ products. For breakfast, there would be Dark Chocolate Muesli & Berry Delight Muesli and under the snacking category, it will have a bunch of products such as Namkeen Mix, Party Mix, SuperSeeds Mix and a few Trail Mixes. The brand would also be launching a range of 5-minute ready-to-drink breakfast shakes in a premixed format along with their millet-based offerings like Millet Mix, Chatapata Mix while sticking to a regional snack taste palette.